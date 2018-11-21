Getty Image

Marcin Gortat may have played with the Wizards for five seasons, but the Polish big man didn’t leave the franchise on the greatest of terms. His general unhappiness with Washington and the franchise wasn’t much of a secret during his final season there.

He and star point guard John Wall would occasionally take public shots at each other and, as the season went on, it became clear that Gortat had to be moved.

Gortat was eventually traded to the Los Angeles Clippers. He’s apparently happier there, and the Clips are happy to have him, but he still holds a little bit of resentment towards the Wizards. Not for being traded, but because of how the trade was treated. According to Gortat, the Wizards treated the trade like he was a locker room cancer bringing the entire team down.