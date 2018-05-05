Marco Belinelli Forced Overtime In Sixers-Celtics Game 3 With A Jumper As Time Expired

#2018 NBA Playoffs #Philadelphia 76ers #Boston Celtics
05.05.18 3 hours ago

Getty Image

Game 3 between the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics brought the series back to Philadelphia. It was a low-scoring but close game throughout, and the final minutes of the game featured both teams exchanging two-point leads. The Sixers had a chance at the go-ahead basket with under a minute to play but suddenly saw themselves on the brink when Terry Rozier picked up a loose ball and set up the go-ahead basket.

The Sixers, who had a foul to give, failed to use it while Rozier raced down the floor and then waited for Celtics teammates to run with him. He made a jump pass to Jaylen Brown, who finished inside with 1.7 seconds left on the clock to make it 89-87.

But Marco Belinelli came through for the Sixers at the buzzer, hitting a shot from the corner that tied the game at 89.

