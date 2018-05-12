Getty Image

We have plenty of evidence that shows nothing good happens when NBA players say they think they know the secret to playing defense against LeBron James. Here, look at this.

This is not to say that there aren’t guys who are able to guard James with some level of effectiveness, it is more to say that when people publicly say they think they are going to slow him down, James responds by going off. It’s like publicly calling out the best basketball player in the world isn’t a great idea, who knew?

Anyway, Celtics forward Marcus Morris spoke to the media on Saturday afternoon, one day before Boston and Cleveland face off with a spot in the NBA Finals on the line. Morris is one of the many wing defenders who will be tasked with slowing James down, and not only does he think he’s up to the task, he went as far as to say he has exactly one peer when it comes to checking Cleveland’s star.