Getty Image

We’re in the waning days of the NBA regular season but there’s still plenty that needs to be determined. While the Western Conference continues to be a glorious mess, the eight teams in the Eastern Conference are set. Outside of the top-2 squads in the East, though, there’s a lot of uncertainty about which teams will play in the first round.

The Boston Celtics, for example, are locked into the second seed. Their matchup with a team at the bottom of the conference, though, still needs to be determined with a few games to play.

Celtics forward Marcus Morris does know who he doesn’t want to play: his brother. That means he’s hoping the Washington Wizards, feature Markieff Morris, end up anywhere but the seventh seed in the East.