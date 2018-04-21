Marcus Morris Believes Officials ‘Knew What They Wanted’ Prior To Boston’s Game 3 Loss

#2018 NBA Playoffs #Boston Celtics
04.21.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Very little went according to plan for the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of the team’s first round series against the Milwaukee Bucks. After a dismal first quarter that left the Celtics in a 15-point hole, the end result never felt in doubt, and while Boston still seems to be in control of the proceedings, the margin isn’t quite as comfortable.

Following the game, however, Celtics forward Marcus Morris put forth an interesting theory and it revolved around the officiating. The 28-year-old wasn’t reckless enough to suggest that the referees were the reason for what became a 24-point loss, but in speaking with Chris Forsberg of ESPN, Morris did posit that the officials entered the game with something of an agenda against him.

“I can’t even speak on it, man,” Morris responded when prompted about a technical foul he received in the third quarter. “It’s been the same sh*t all year. I’m expecting it. They knew what they wanted before the game started. They knew who they wanted to go after. So that’s on [the referees].”

Around The Web

TOPICS#2018 NBA Playoffs#Boston Celtics
TAGS2018 NBA PlayoffsBOSTON CELTICSMarcus MorrisMILWAUKEE BUCKS

Listen To This

The Rise Of Jorja Smith Is Inevitable — And That’s A Good Thing

The Rise Of Jorja Smith Is Inevitable — And That’s A Good Thing

04.19.18 2 days ago
All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

04.18.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

04.16.18 5 days ago
The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

04.14.18 1 week ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

04.14.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

04.12.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP