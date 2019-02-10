Marcus Morris Sees The Celtics Playing As ‘A Bunch Of Individuals’ Right Now

02.10.19 27 mins ago

Getty Image

Are the Celtics in trouble? Right now it sure feels like it. On Saturday night, Boston suffered a 123-112 loss to the Clippers. This was only their second loss in a row, and previously they had won 10 of 11. Despite that run, everything feels just a bit off with the preseason favorite in the Eastern Conference.

Celtics forward Marcus Morris has noticed it too, and to him it has to do with the overall team attitude. This isn’t a group of guys playing cohesively as one unit. This is a bunch of individuals that happen to be playing on the same basketball team, via Boston.com

“I watch all these other teams around the league and guys are up on the bench — they’re jumping on the court, they’re enjoying their teammates’ success. They’re enjoying everything, they’re playing together, and they’re playing to win. And when I look at us, I just see a bunch of individuals.”

