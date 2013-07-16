Marcus Morris Hits A Game-Winning Buzzer-Beater In Summer League

The Phoenix Suns defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 91-89 thanks to a miracle shot by Marcus Morris. He was immediately swarmed by his teammates after the jumper dropped through, and he fell to the floor from the difficult angle shot. All you could see were his highlight yellow LeBron X shoes after the bench and coaches mobbed him.

Marcus and his twin Markieff dominated the second half to help the Suns overcome a 24-point deficit and improve to 2-0. Marcus had 18 points and four rebounds while Markieff poured in a team-high 22 points with six rebounds. The twins truly know how to play off each other and both could crack Phoenix’s starting lineup in November.

