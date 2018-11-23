Marcus Smart Thinks The Celtics Are ‘Playing Like Punks’ This Season

Getty Image

By any measure, the Boston Celtics have underachieved at the start of the 2018-19 season. While the team has appeared in only 18 games (promoting small sample size caveats), very little has gone right for Brad Stevens and company, including an active three-game losing streak as Thanksgiving arrived.

The Celtics continue to put a strong defensive product on the floor (at least for the full season to this point) but Boston stunningly boasts a bottom-five offense in the NBA. After the team’s most recent loss, Marcus Smart expressed real frustration in speaking with Steve Bulpett of the Boston Herald, to the point where he indicated his viewpoint that he believes the Celtics are “playing like punks.”

“We’ve got to stop sugarcoating things,” Smart said. “That’s the problem. We’ve got to stop sugarcoating it. We’ve just got to call it what it is. We’re playing like punks; that’s just what it is.”