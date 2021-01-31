ESPN
Marcus Smart Left Lakers-Celtics With A Left Calf Strain

The heart and soul of the Boston Celtics left Saturday night’s showdown with the Los Angeles Lakers due to an injury. Right at the start of the game’s fourth quarter, Celtics guard Marcus Smart stepped awkwardly on his left foot and ended up going down in the heap with what looked to be a pretty nasty injury.

Smart was preparing to battle under the rim with Lakers big man Montrezl Harrell when the injury occurred, and while it was unclear exactly what was wrong, it was evident that something was up with his left leg. He eventually made his way back into the locker room with plenty of assistance, as he was unable to put weight on his leg.

After getting examined, the Celtics announced that Smart would miss the remainder of the game with a left calf strain, while Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that the he will get an MRI on Sunday.

The Celtics have managed to stay afloat this year throughout a number of injuries and COVID-19 related absences, but losing Smart for any sort of extended period of time would be a gigantic blow to a team that is trying to ease Kemba Walker back into things after he missed the start of the year due to knee issues.

