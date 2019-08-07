Marcus Smart Will Miss The Rest Of Team USA Training Camp With Calf Tightness

08.07.19

USA Basketball is in the midst of its training camp in Las Vegas as they look to whittle down their roster to 12 ahead of the 2019 FIBA World Cup. Fielding a training camp roster was a difficult task in its own right, as the majority of top NBA stars turned down the invite, choosing to focus on the upcoming season.

Whether it was fear of fatigue or not wanting to risk being the face of a team that could potentially not win gold, USA Basketball had to dig deeper down the player pool than usual to fill out the roster. The good news is the player pool for the U.S. is much deeper than any other country, and it gave a number of players the opportunity to represent their country that otherwise wouldn’t get that chance in a major tournament.

Marcus Smart is among those late adds to the roster with a hope of being one of four Celtics to make the final roster, but unfortunately, he is dealing with calf tightness and will miss the remainder of camp.

