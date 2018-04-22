Marcus Smart Hopes To Return For The Celtics By Game 6 If Necessary

It’s been quite some time since the Boston Celtics got good news about an injury. The Celtics have managed to take a 2-1 series lead over the Bucks despite the absence of their All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving, who is out for the year due to knee surgery, and do-it-all guard Marcus Smart, who has missed more than a month due to thumb surgery.

Those two absences added to the losses of Gordon Hayward and Daniel Theis for the season have left the Celtics shorthanded and filling in the gaps as they can. They’ve done so admirably, but after the Bucks came back to life at home in Game 3 to the tune of a 116-92 win Boston may find themselves in more of a fight in the first round than it originally appeared.

The good news for Boston is that Smart is nearing a return to the court, as he’s headed to New York for a re-evaluation on his thumb that he hopes to allow him full clearance for contact. If that’s the case, Smart hopes he could return by Thursday, which would make him available for a Game 6 if necessary.

