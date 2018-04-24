Getty Image

The Boston Celtics just might be getting back a big part of its rotation on Tuesday night. Marcus Smart is cleared to play and could see the floor on Tuesday night if he has a good day of practice. Smart tore a tendon in his right thumb on March and initial reports were unclear if he would even be able to play again this year.

He had thumb surgery in mid-March and hoped to return sometime in the playoffs. That timetable shortened to sometime before the end of April, which lines up with him jumping into Boston’s first round series against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Celtics coach Brad Stevens said on Tuesday morning that Smart is officially cleared for practice and, if he responds well to contact in the run-up to the game he’ll be in the lineup for a pivotal Game 5