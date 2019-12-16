Marcus Smart’s Eye Infection Has Apparently Spread To His Other Eye

Marcus Smart has missed the last three games for the Celtics with an eye infection, and it seems things are getting worse, not better. The versatile defense focused guard was supposed to only miss 7-10 days, but he missed practice on Monday with the same infection and it was then reported that the infection had spread.

When asked about it after practice, coach Brad Stevens informed everyone that Smart’s infection has spread to both eyes. The injury that was supposed to last a week may not be healed as quickly as once expected.

Brad Stevens says Marcus Smart’s infection has spread to both eyes and he has seen multiple specialists. He is concerned but doctors said they expect it to be a 7-10 day infection and they are currently at 7 days. He is not with the team as of now. — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) December 16, 2019

It’s worth noting that as long as Smart has been out the Celtics have lost two of those three games, with their only win coming against the lowly Cavs. Smart is one of those guys that just constantly harasses people on defense. He’s seen as a leader on that end and the Celtics have always been a team that wants a defensive identity. His grind it out attitude fits the team culture perfectly. So any time spent without him is a loss for Boston.

Smart himself was starting off the year strong. Even his traditionally poor shooting numbers were on the rise before injuries started to sideline him. However, he’s cooled off a bit and turned back into the just generally really solid role player he’s always been throughout his career.

Until he can return, Boston will have to look to players like Jaylen Brown to pick up the slack defensively. Kemba Walker is no slouch himself, but it’s just readily apparent how much they miss the bruising Smart on that end. The team still has a few days off before their next game, so hopefully Smart can get his eye situation under control and return to the floor soon.