Marcus Smart Reportedly Isn’t Happy With How The Celtics Are Handling His Free Agency

#2018 NBA Free Agency #Boston Celtics
07.06.18 41 mins ago

Getty Image

Marcus Smart was a key cog in the Boston Celtics’ gritty playoff run, but it was well known he’d “go for the money” as a restricted free agent this summer. Unfortunately for the fourth-year guard out of Oklahoma State, there hasn’t been much money for himself, which has largely been the case with restricted free agents this summer.

As Smart is at a standstill on his next contract, the latest out of Boston comes from Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald, who reports Smart “loves the Celtics” but is hurt by a lack of communication.

“He would have thought there would have been some kind of three- to four-year deal from them to show they’re interested,” said a member of Smart’s camp, per Murphy. “But the qualifying offer is the only one he has received, and there’s been no talk since free agency opened. He’s most disappointed that there has been no reaching out from their end.

“He’s just hurt and frustrated that Danny hasn’t reached out,” the person continued. “That’s the most discouraging part of this whole thing. The last contact was a few days before free agency started.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#2018 NBA Free Agency#Boston Celtics
TAGS2018 NBA Free AgencyBOSTON CELTICSMARCUS SMART

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

07.06.18 51 mins ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

07.05.18 1 day ago 10 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.03.18 3 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

07.03.18 3 days ago
The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.02.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: Dott, Croatia And More Bandcamp Albums From June

Crate-Digging: Dott, Croatia And More Bandcamp Albums From June

06.29.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP