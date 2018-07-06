Getty Image

Marcus Smart was a key cog in the Boston Celtics’ gritty playoff run, but it was well known he’d “go for the money” as a restricted free agent this summer. Unfortunately for the fourth-year guard out of Oklahoma State, there hasn’t been much money for himself, which has largely been the case with restricted free agents this summer.

As Smart is at a standstill on his next contract, the latest out of Boston comes from Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald, who reports Smart “loves the Celtics” but is hurt by a lack of communication.

“He would have thought there would have been some kind of three- to four-year deal from them to show they’re interested,” said a member of Smart’s camp, per Murphy. “But the qualifying offer is the only one he has received, and there’s been no talk since free agency opened. He’s most disappointed that there has been no reaching out from their end.

“He’s just hurt and frustrated that Danny hasn’t reached out,” the person continued. “That’s the most discouraging part of this whole thing. The last contact was a few days before free agency started.”