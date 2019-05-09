Getty Image

The Celtics’ offseason has begun after they dropped four straight to the Bucks, culminating in a Game 5 blowout in Milwaukee to put an end on a disappointing season in Boston.

What began with such high hopes, adding Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward to a team that reached the conference finals a year ago, ended with a thud and now there are more questions than answers going into this offseason. Will Kyrie Irving re-sign? Will the Celtics still try to make a move for Anthony Davis? What can they add to make necessary improvements to this roster, with or without Irving?

However, one question about what went wrong with the Celtics this season has been called “bullsh*t” by Marcus Smart. The emotional heart of the team was asked if Irving’s leadership, or lack thereof, was a problem for the Celtics and explained that Irving came in to a difficult situation and his leadership was far from the issue of this team.