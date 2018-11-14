Getty Image

A month into the 2018-19 NBA season, the Boston Celtics are not where we thought they’d be. Favored to win their division and conference and expected to be among the best teams in the NBA, the Celtics are instead just 7-6 after 13 games.

They appear to be a clear rung below the top teams in the East, at least right now. The Bucks and Raptors are destroying opponents on a nightly basis, ranking first and fourth in the NBA in pace-adjusted scoring margin as of Monday morning. The Celtics rank 11th, in a near-dead heat with the Grizzlies, Spurs, and Jazz.

Unsurprisingly, Boston’s offense has been disjointed, which has been a characteristic of this team for a while now. There was a widespread expectation that things would take a while to gel as the Celtics reincorporated Gordon Hayward and Kyrie Irving while also managing the minutes and workloads of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Terry Rozier.

There was also a widespread expectation that the team’s defense would be good enough to win them games in the meantime, and while the defense has been as advertised (best in the NBA), the wins just haven’t come. Boston has lost four of its past five games, all on the road. Irving is publicly saying the team simply isn’t as good as it thinks, while Brad Stevens is claiming they’re not well-coached.

All that said, the bones of what we expected this team to be are still there, and there’s every reason to expect they’ll get it together sooner rather than later. The defense, as mentioned, is elite, and there is simply too much talent for the offense to lag this badly all year. But should the Celtics turn into the team we expected, there are a couple guys who likely will not get as much credit as they’ll deserve: the Marcuses.