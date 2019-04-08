Marcus Smart Reportedly Suffered A Strained Oblique Against The Magic

04.07.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The Celtics hosted the Magic on Sunday night in a game that was far more important for Orlando, who are looking to clinch a playoff berth, than Boston, who are guaranteed homecourt advantage in the first round and will be locked into the four-seed with a loss or a Philly win in their final two games.

However, the game suddenly became very important for the Celtics in the wrong way when Marcus Smart was forced to leave the game with an apparent hip or side injury after he limped down the court to get back on defense and, eventually, fell to the floor.

The Celtics initially announced Smart would be out for the game, calling it a “hip contusion,” but ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported it was something a bit more serious (and concerning, for Boston) as a strained oblique.

