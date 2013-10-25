Marcus Smart’s Summer Mixtape: Looks Like The Best Player In College Basketball

Yeah, it feels like we’ve said this before — actually, we have — but Marcus Smart‘s summer mixtape from Ballislife seems to only back us up. He looks like the best player in college basketball, a wrecking ball point guard that can score in the paint, from outside, and from above the rim.

With Andrew Wiggins adjusting to the college game, and with Jabari Parker playing in a balanced system at Duke, it wouldn’t surprise us at all to see Smart completely dominate this year for Oklahoma State. He’s already calling out Wiggins, essentially telling him to walk the walk.

After a freshman season that saw him average 15.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 3.0 steals per game, and after skipping out on a probably top five selection in last summer’s draft, he certainly has pressure on him. But judging from his workouts this summer, which you can see in this mixtape, he’s ready to go.

