Marcus Williams close to signing with Grizzlies

Amongst non-rookies and people not named Anthony Randolph, former UConn point guard Marcus Williams may have been the best player at this month’s NBA Vegas Summer League. Playing for the Grizzlies, Williams racked up 13.4 points and 8.2 assists in five games.
You figured Williams would get serious looks from teams around the NBA in an offseason where everybody seems to be searching for a cheap backup PG, and according to the Memphis Commercial Appeal, the Grizzlies are gonna be the ones to capitalize. Agent Calvin Andrews said he’s confident Williams will sign a one-year deal. “We’re very close,” Andrews said. “They like some of the things he can do to help the team, to get the ball in the right places.”
Originally drafted to be Jason Kidd‘s successor in New Jersey, Williams became expendable when Kidd was traded and Devin Harris took over for the Nets. After landing with the Warriors at the start of last season, he ended up getting waived midway through. This is his second chance to stick in the League, and with his passing, ball-handling skills, and an improved shooting stroke, he could actually push Mike Conley Jr. for the starting job in Memphis.
I knew that was happening since I seen him with his swagger back on full in Vegas.
Marcus Williams is not going to do anything this season, just the same as he hasn’t done anything in any other season.
he was pretty solid his rookie season backing up kidd. i like his vision and he runs the pick&roll w/ high success. i thought he would’ve thrived in G.S. i think he’ll be better on offense than conley and that might be the way he earns a starting spot, but on the other hand his defense is horrible and his shot dont alway stick, he’s streaky.
it would be awesome if he was on the knicks this year playing w/ Mike D’s runnin offense, but then again any P.G. with great passing skills would be fun to watch running Mike’s 7 second game.
man he can be great….. if he gets a chance
Hope he makes the most of it. As a former pro of the Puerto Rican league, the BSN, myself I’m sure it was wake up call for him. I wish him the best.
hide your laptops
i liked him his rookie yr, i rmb him dropping 13 pts in a row on the then-mvp steve nash (altho most of the dime readers can prolly score 8-10 pts str8 on nash too), and that sick 360 pass he threw to hassan adams, shame he’s such a head case, but he’s like marbury, he’s got talent, o wait after that webcast, lemme take the marbury comment back….
M. Williams deserves a lil bit of credit… he was under a Madman’s system last season..Didn’t get PT at all..!?! he still has solid ticks left in him … good back-up PG.. needs to work on laterial movement tho and wish him the BEST!!
YA boy Marcus williams fittin to do well in memphis…less pressure and a golden opportunity to contribute behind Conley…His vision and playmaking ability is starter quality..his knock is his D and outside shot..
marcus williams was pretty good in the bsn. His team is in the finals against my bayamon cowboys… What team were u in cvish?
Marvin Williams mite just re-up with the Hawks so I guess thats more good news.
Unlike a PF or C which need more time to adjust, if a PG doesnt get it his first two years in the league, he just wont get it. And Marcus Williams just doesnt get it. Bust.
being a nets fan i saw him play a couple of times… he just looked lost and didnt seem to care whenever he’s playing and always have that blank stare
Marcus Williams is way better than conley. He’s going to make Rudy Gay and mayo look like stars. Remember what he did for Sam Young,Jeff Adrien,H.Thabeet in summer league. He’s familar with his college teamate. Memphis is going to be like Charlotte last year if they let M.Williams and trade conley for a basketball player. I even liked him in college. He’s a terrible pro though. Amazing what a system and winning does for you. What about all those players that come from losing teams that could actually be studs in the league.
that he can push for the starting job says as much about Mike Conley as it does for Marcus.
Leave Marcus alone. He’ll prove a lot of people wrong. The N.B.A. needs him. Stop talking about how he looks and how bad his defense is. No one if ever plays d in this watered down league. He handles and passes better than 20 guards starting and coming off the bench right now. That’s what were comparing him to. Not to Stockton,Isiah or Magic. MAN. I’d like to see who you like in the league or who your fav players are. LOL. Did you play ball?