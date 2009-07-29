Marcus Williams close to signing with Grizzlies

Amongst non-rookies and people not named Anthony Randolph, former UConn point guard Marcus Williams may have been the best player at this month’s NBA Vegas Summer League. Playing for the Grizzlies, Williams racked up 13.4 points and 8.2 assists in five games.

You figured Williams would get serious looks from teams around the NBA in an offseason where everybody seems to be searching for a cheap backup PG, and according to the Memphis Commercial Appeal, the Grizzlies are gonna be the ones to capitalize. Agent Calvin Andrews said he’s confident Williams will sign a one-year deal. “We’re very close,” Andrews said. “They like some of the things he can do to help the team, to get the ball in the right places.”

Originally drafted to be Jason Kidd‘s successor in New Jersey, Williams became expendable when Kidd was traded and Devin Harris took over for the Nets. After landing with the Warriors at the start of last season, he ended up getting waived midway through. This is his second chance to stick in the League, and with his passing, ball-handling skills, and an improved shooting stroke, he could actually push Mike Conley Jr. for the starting job in Memphis.