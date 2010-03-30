Marcus Williams Sets The Record Straight With Dime

#Twitter
03.30.10 8 years ago 4 Comments

Yesterday in our compilations of the day’s best NBA tweets, we said that Marcus Williams (@mw1ll) was way too honest for THIS tweet. After seeing our post, he couldn’t help but set the record straight.

@DIMEMag lmaooo yo I lost a bet and had to write that! Clear the air man, that kentucky vs WV game had me on the losin end lol

Well, there you have it folks. The air is clear. And Marcus, just know that we’re watching…

