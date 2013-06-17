Mario Chalmers hits LeBron James with a Fast Break Touch Pass Alley-Oop

Game 5 of the NBA Finals has started off like gangbusters with both teams looking to push the tempo … buckets follow.

Here’s an example: Mike Miller pushes it on the break and dishes to Mario Chalmers, who launches a touch pass alley-oop from beyond the arc to a streaking LeBron James. Pretty sick:

