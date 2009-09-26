Mario Chalmers’ secret hit list; Boozer happy to be back in Utah

When the NBA season gets underway, nobody has a longer list of scheduled ass-bustings on his calendar than Mario Chalmers. And not in the sense of getting lit up — more like dishing it out. All summer long, it seemed every out-of-work PG either brought up Miami as a possible destination (or the media did it for them), as if Chalmers would be a small obstacle in their taking a starting job next to D-Wade in the Heat backcourt. If and when those guys get signed, and just to the public in general, Chalmers will get to show them why Pat Riley wasn’t interested. And now you can add Rafer Alston to that list. According to an ESPN Radio report, Skip is already not feeling his situation with the Nets — where he’s definitely backing up Devin Harris and will have to battle Keyon Dooling for the #2 job — and wants to be traded to either New York or Miami. We can understand having eyes on Chris Duhon‘s unstable position, but Chalmers was legit in his rookie year, putting up 10 points, two steals and just under five assists per game while guiding Miami to the playoffs and starting all 82 games in the regular season … Carlos Boozer put on the smiley face in his first go-round with the Utah media since his interesting offseason, saying he’s ready to put in work for the Jazz like nothing happened. “I’m here. I’m back in Utah. I’m excited to be here. I’m ready to move forward, get on the court with my teammates and see how good we can be this year,” Booz said during the team’s media day before training camp. “I thought I was going to be traded but I’m here. I’m happy to be here. Coach wants me to be here. My teammates want me to be here. Management brought me back and I’m happy to be here in a Jazz uniform and not going somewhere else.” Well, we wouldn’t go on assuming Paul Millsap wants Booz around, but still … Paul Pierce is talking big again this offseason, but not so much about himself and more about his team. “If we are healthy, we are going to win it all. I honestly believe that. I think we’re the best team in the NBA, healthy,” Pierce told Yahoo! Sports. He later added, “We’re more talented now (than in 2008). It’s hard to say if we’re better. We’re definitely more talented and we had more depth than when we won it all.” He’s right in a way: Rajon Rondo is definitely better than he was when Boston won the title, as are Big Baby and Kendrick Perkins. As far as depth, it depends on how much you think Rasheed Wallace has left in the tank, and how good you think Marquis Daniels is … Here’s a good way for Boston to get less talented, though: Apparently they’re among the teams interested in taking a chance on Mike Sweetney. That could be fun if it leads to a Sweetney/Big Baby hot dog eating contest, but otherwise we’d say pass … Now that Nate Robinson and David Lee are officially locked in with New York, the remaining free agent class looks like an NBA expansion draft list gone to hell. The Nuggets picked off one of the remaining decent players, signing Joey Graham to a one-year deal. There’s a good chance Graham doesn’t make the opening day roster, so if you can, try to catch one of Denver’s preseason games, where he and James White will turn in some highlights and bait J.R. Smith into some layup line dunk contests … And now for a note involving the Wolves and the point guard position that DOESN’T mention You-Know-Who: The GM says Jonny Flynn is the starter as far as he’s concerned, despite the team signing Ramon Sessions, but also said it’s up to Kurt Rambis to decide. We’d have to imagine Sessions wins the job in camp — a rookie coach loves to have a veteran PG helping him out — but Flynn will push him all year … It’s a little late to get that beach body, but if you want to know more about how Chris Paul, D-Wade, Chris Bosh and Brandon Roy workout, click HERE … We’re out like Sweetney …
I’d say Chalmers should always have a huge hitlist of teams that didn’t think he was good enough to be a first round draft pick. That list is just long enough for him to put in work.
Who the hell would want sweetney? The nuggets need to sign juan dixon or jerry stackhouse
Pierce said he was the best player on the planet right before last season, then got bounced in the second. Could be that Garnett was hurt, or is it an excuse??
Q-Rich for Alston & Hassell
I’m only proposing Q because I’d be entertained if he was traded again.
bosh is apparently out for the start of training camp for the raptors with a strained hamstring. not a good start to the biggest season of his career.
As a Heat fan, I would love to have Alston in Miami. Chalmers was a steal in the 2nd round of the draft but I doubt that he will average 15-8-3-2 this season, and with Chris “defense ? what is that ?” Quin as the only backup, we really need some help at the PG position.
The biggest problem with Rafer being in Miami is that he’s in his contract year. He wants as much PT as possible. So if a couple months went by and he was still the backup, he’d start sulking/complaining. Quinn sucks as a backup, but they’d be better off signing somebody else who will just come in, be Chalmers’ backup and be happy about it.
Mike Sweetney? With quality guys like Udoka, Ely, Mihm, etc. and even KG’s bitch Mark Madsen still available, not to mention Boston’s glaring need for a back up point guard…
Why the hell would the Celtics want Sweetney? Its not like they need help at the post-game buffet because they already got Big Baby.
You always need a boy to go all “Man Vs Food” with in the buffet line…or at Thanksgiving…why isn’t Stackhouse getting any love–Cleveland I’m looking at you (and keep Delonte, the only man that won’t flop on our roster)…I got enough money to not need a meal allowance, but I’d bet a smoked turkey sandwich that Rafer never returns to full-time starter in the L–unless Philly gets involved, and they need him more than anyone.
What about Dalembeast for Skip and Josh Boone/Sean Williams?
If you’re gonna have someone being overpaid on your pine, they might as well speak worse English than Eazy Yi
I mean, seriously who would Skip start for? Philly, New York, maybe Memphis, maybe Portland (big maybe), and Indiana.
Scratch my comment about Philly being the only one that needs skip–Dunleavy for Skip. Get TJ ford back to the bench where he belongs.
I think Flynn is going to be a very good player in the NBA and will help keep Wolves fans from riding Kahn out of town on a rail; at least for now.
i love the idea of the heat trading q-rich for skip. it would definatly be the longest route anyone had ever taken in getting from NY to NJ
I hate Boozer. I hope he gets the treatment AI got this summer, sooner than later in his career. .. If Flight White gets decent PT in Denver, he’ll be a staple on Sportscenter. Joey Graham is more power dunks than creative dunks.
Oh no yall cant talk about how good Chalmers is now.We heard Wade did everything by himself for so long.I thought Chalmers and Beasly was some D leaguers.If KG’s knee rounds back into form they’re better talentwise,but thats a big if when a 33 year old tries to come back from knee surgery.And that proves that my Pierce is the guy on Boston theory,because we seen what happened when the artist formerly known as 21 wasnt around to lock shit down in the painted area.
these cats keep talking damn do celtic players ever shut up. You guys are going to win shit,you’ll be lucky if you beat orlando they got your number,there younger,stronger and now they have experience something they didn’t have last season and they still beat yall. Pierce is such a loud mouth idiot they win it in 2008 and he’s telling reporters he’s the best player in the world the lose in the 2nd round this year..not a peep and now this shit.Just take care of business fugazi as thug, claiming inglewood family and this cat and banged one day in his life out here. Lakers are the best team in the L til someone else wins it, thats y there not talking they just handle biz on the court.
Boozer happy to be back in Utah? I’d love to play poker with anyone who believes that. There are 12.6 million reasons Boozer opted into the final year of his contract to stay in Utah, but neither side is happy about it despite what they say in the media.
