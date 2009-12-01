Marion Jones headed to the WNBA

If anyone can relate to Tiger Woods right now, it’s Marion Jones. The five-time Olympic medal sprinter and long jumper was once in the good girl/golden child class of American athletes — then suddenly found her personal life being picked apart thanks to close ties to steroid users and her eventual admission that she also used steroids.
(In my perfect world, Tiger’s next press conference goes like this:
* Reporter: Where were you headed at 2:30 in the morning?
* Tiger: Well, to be honest, I was going to go mind my f***in’ business.)
Jones has been out of the spotlight since 2008, when she served a six-month prison term and was stripped of her medals and records. Now, the 34-year-old is considering returning to basketball as a pro overseas and in the WNBA.
Jones went to North Carolina on a basketball scholarship and was UNC’s starting point guard when they won the national title in 1994. She quit basketball in ’96 to focus on track.
San Antonio Silver Stars coach Dan Hughes said that Jones has been working out with his team for the last couple months. The tentative plan is for her to play in Europe this winter season before joining the Silver Stars next spring.
“I thought it would be an interesting journey if I decided to do this,” Jones told reporters. “It would give me an opportunity to share my message to young people on a bigger platform; it would give me an opportunity to get a second chance.”
Any 34-year-old athlete coming back to play a pro sport after more than a year away from competition is tough enough, let alone when it’s a sport they haven’t played at a high level in 13 years. A couple of weeks after the LeBron/NFL pipe dream hypotheticals began resurfacing on the national radar, if Jones pulls this off, it’d be no less impressive.
Comparing Woods’ situation to an olympic cheater who spent time in jail makes no sense. Marion Jones handled that whole situation awful and has no credibility.
Cheater?
As for Ms. Jones… more power to you. I don’t believe she can do it, but who knows. I know it’s not a publicity stunt, because that’s not the kind of pub the silver stars want. They already had to deal with the Beck Hamon playing olympic ball for russia situation. They aren’t trying to take it there again.
Chicagorilla .. that’s a Marion Jones quote:
“…with a great amount of shame…I stand before you and tell you that I have betrayed your trust…and you have the right to be angry with me… I have let my country down and I have let myself down.” admitting using steriods etc blabla.
@ 3,
thanks…glad I read it before I posted the exact same thing.
maybe tiger was just going to visit his good buddy Sir Charles “friend”
And I saw the interview too. Yes that’s what she said, but I was more so posting abo….nevermind. I don’t have the time to type all this shit out. you win, i was wrong
Considering that it’s the WNBA, she should have no trouble becoming a star.. So many missed jumpers and layups that should be automatic. It’s like watching a high school girls game starring men.
Jone’s speed alone should make her the tony parker of the wnba, although i never saw her play ball. What’s funnier is that she prollie made more money doing track than she’ll ever make in the women’s league.
Damn … i bet she can dunk easily…
@kudos
yeah, true that..she’s def not in it for the money..
the WNBA league MAXIMUM salary for 2009 is $99k.
Hope she does well, everyone deserves a second chance.
agree w/ #1… Tiger may have banged some chick, and drove his own car sober into a tree.
marion jones built her career on steroids.
not the same, not even close.
She’s still in shape, was on a national champ team in college and played a big role( unlike lebron who played on high school football against small schools), not to mention 80 percent of the women in the wnba are mom so it’s not like she’s Kareem coming out of retirement to guard Dwight now. She will do fine. Also leberman did a few the years ago and she’s how old?
To say she built her career on steroids is crazy. Sure it gave her an edge when she started using, but she still had to train and work hard. The woman is still in shape and I don’t see why she can’t do it. Jones can make money overseas playing ball if she’s really good.
Hahaha Chicagorilla, at least you owned up to it.
5 time what?
SHe doesnt have any medals, but it sure paid well, she still got the money the adds, thanks to those cheated victories she got a lot of contracts with a lot of companies, she got the fame…
And no one ever remembers the ones who finished 2nd who were the real winners.
