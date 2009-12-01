Marion Jones headed to the WNBA

If anyone can relate to Tiger Woods right now, it’s Marion Jones. The five-time Olympic medal sprinter and long jumper was once in the good girl/golden child class of American athletes — then suddenly found her personal life being picked apart thanks to close ties to steroid users and her eventual admission that she also used steroids.

(In my perfect world, Tiger’s next press conference goes like this:
* Reporter: Where were you headed at 2:30 in the morning?
* Tiger: Well, to be honest, I was going to go mind my f***in’ business.)

Jones has been out of the spotlight since 2008, when she served a six-month prison term and was stripped of her medals and records. Now, the 34-year-old is considering returning to basketball as a pro overseas and in the WNBA.

Jones went to North Carolina on a basketball scholarship and was UNC’s starting point guard when they won the national title in 1994. She quit basketball in ’96 to focus on track.

San Antonio Silver Stars coach Dan Hughes said that Jones has been working out with his team for the last couple months. The tentative plan is for her to play in Europe this winter season before joining the Silver Stars next spring.

“I thought it would be an interesting journey if I decided to do this,” Jones told reporters. “It would give me an opportunity to share my message to young people on a bigger platform; it would give me an opportunity to get a second chance.”

Any 34-year-old athlete coming back to play a pro sport after more than a year away from competition is tough enough, let alone when it’s a sport they haven’t played at a high level in 13 years. A couple of weeks after the LeBron/NFL pipe dream hypotheticals began resurfacing on the national radar, if Jones pulls this off, it’d be no less impressive.

