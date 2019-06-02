Getty Image

Dwyane Wade might be retired now, but the Heat star is not going to forget the home he’s made in South Florida. Wade’s always been very active in the Miami and South Florida communities. It’s part of what makes him so beloved in those areas.

One place that Wade has taken a major interest in is Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The school in Parkland, Florida had one of the United States most horrific school shootings a year ago and Wade has taken an active role in doing whatever he can to help those kids. He visited the school in March 2018, and was even honored by the NBA for his activism with the school following the shooting.

He didn’t leave it at that though as during Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School graduation on Sunday, Wade showed up to speak to the students.