Mark Your Calendar: Uncle Drew Is Coming Back This Month

#Kyrie Irving
10.17.13 5 years ago

Mark your calendars for October 28. That date marks the return of the infamous Uncle Drew. He’ll return, as he always does, to get buckets. The youngsters don’t know what they’re doin’ out here.

What do you think?

