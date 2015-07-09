Here’s Mark Cuban Challenging Chris Broussard To Produce Proof Of His Reports

Grab your popcorn, everyone. This Mark Cuban/Chris Broussard fight is the NBA’s version of Dumb and Dumber. When last we heard, Cuban was calling out Broussard for all the “dumb sh*t” he tweeted out on Wednesday night, including a reference to Cuban driving around the streets of Houston looking for DeAndre Jordan’s house.
Broussard defended himself in a series of tweets.
Broussard not getting out of this Shark Tank alive!
So…Mark dodged the ‘suggestive’ question?
“you didn’t fly to Houston to text all night, did you?”
Cool.
Truth is probably somewhere in the middle.
Cuban knows who he asked where Jordan lives, the texts are in his phone. He told those people if they leak anything else to Broussard in the way of proof he’ll give their season tickets to someone else, or he won’t invite them on his annual yacht Christmas party or whatever. Those people apologized profusely because Cuban benefits > Broussard benefits and made up an excuse about how/why it happened and now Cuban is bluffing. It’s simple really.
Bruh why would Cuban have to txt pple where Deandre Stay if Chandler Parsons Spent a whole week with Deandre at his Houston Home??
When you can offer up $100k on a pride-based twitter bet, you have too much damn money
Why would Cuban have to call & ask where Deandre stay if Chandler Parson’s has aalready been to Deandre’s Houston house several times?? smh Take this L ESPN Take this L