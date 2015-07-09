Here’s Mark Cuban Challenging Chris Broussard To Produce Proof Of His Reports

ESPN/Getty

Grab your popcorn, everyone. This Mark Cuban/Chris Broussard fight is the NBA’s version of Dumb and Dumber. When last we heard, Cuban was calling out Broussard for all the “dumb sh*t” he tweeted out on Wednesday night, including a reference to Cuban driving around the streets of Houston looking for DeAndre Jordan’s house.

https://twitter.com/Chris_Broussard/status/618975923535245312

.@Chris_Broussard that's is the dumbest shit Ive ever heard. If you had any ethics u would msg me and I will give u his address — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) July 9, 2015

Broussard defended himself in a series of tweets.