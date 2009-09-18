Mark Cuban Doesn’t Think Shawn Marion’s Lost A Step

Ever since Shawn Marion left the Suns, his star power declined as we saw his numbers go down. Four seasons ago, the Matrix was one of the leagues most productive players averaging 21.8 points, 11.8 rebounds, 2 steals and 1.7 blocks per game. Last year, Marion split time between the Heat and Raptors and averaged 12.9 ppg (lowest since his rookie year) , 8.5 rpg, 1.3 spg and 1.0 bpg. Not terrible, but definitely not all-star stats.

This begs the question: Has Shawn Marion lost a step or has he just not been used correctly? Mark Cuban seems to think the latter. In a web chat with fans earlier this week, Cuban wrote this about the four time all-star:

“We dont think Shawns production has declined at all. He went from a run and gun team with a push it up point guard, to walk it up teams that played in the half court. Even with that the case, and plays still not being run for him, he still managed to have a big impact on the game on both sides of the ball. Just as importantly, Shawn hears and reads everything saying he struggled. He wants to prove everyone wrong, which i think is a beautiful thing.”

Of course the Mavs president is going to say that about Marion, but I would have to agree. I think one of Marion’s biggest faults has always been his inability to accept his role and limitations. In Phoenix, he complained about not being the go-to guy. Unfortunately he’s not a go-to guy and needs to be in the right system in order for him to shine. Has some of his athleticism declined in the past few seasons? Absolutely, he’s now 31 years old, but if he’s in the right system where they run and gun, Marion can go back to averaging 18 and 10.

In his current situation in Dallas, Marion will not get a lot of plays drawn up for him considering there’s also Dirk Nowitzki, Josh Howard and Jason Kidd on the team. But if he runs the floor and cuts, Kidd will find him. Not since his days with Steve Nash has Marion had a point guard that can compliment his game. This should be the year, Shawn Marion comes back to relevance.

Will Shawn Marion be a 18 and 10 player this year?

