Mark Cuban Doesn’t Think Shawn Marion’s Lost A Step

Ever since Shawn Marion left the Suns, his star power declined as we saw his numbers go down. Four seasons ago, the Matrix was one of the leagues most productive players averaging 21.8 points, 11.8 rebounds, 2 steals and 1.7 blocks per game. Last year, Marion split time between the Heat and Raptors and averaged 12.9 ppg (lowest since his rookie year) , 8.5 rpg, 1.3 spg and 1.0 bpg. Not terrible, but definitely not all-star stats.
This begs the question: Has Shawn Marion lost a step or has he just not been used correctly? Mark Cuban seems to think the latter. In a web chat with fans earlier this week, Cuban wrote this about the four time all-star:
“We dont think Shawns production has declined at all. He went from a run and gun team with a push it up point guard, to walk it up teams that played in the half court. Even with that the case, and plays still not being run for him, he still managed to have a big impact on the game on both sides of the ball. Just as importantly, Shawn hears and reads everything saying he struggled. He wants to prove everyone wrong, which i think is a beautiful thing.”
Of course the Mavs president is going to say that about Marion, but I would have to agree. I think one of Marion’s biggest faults has always been his inability to accept his role and limitations. In Phoenix, he complained about not being the go-to guy. Unfortunately he’s not a go-to guy and needs to be in the right system in order for him to shine. Has some of his athleticism declined in the past few seasons? Absolutely, he’s now 31 years old, but if he’s in the right system where they run and gun, Marion can go back to averaging 18 and 10.
In his current situation in Dallas, Marion will not get a lot of plays drawn up for him considering there’s also Dirk Nowitzki, Josh Howard and Jason Kidd on the team. But if he runs the floor and cuts, Kidd will find him. Not since his days with Steve Nash has Marion had a point guard that can compliment his game. This should be the year, Shawn Marion comes back to relevance.
Will Shawn Marion be a 18 and 10 player this year?
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Follow Gerald Narciso on Twitter at @Gerald_Narciso.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
No. He can’t create his own shot and Kidd’s not going to feed him 4+ dimes a game like Nash use to do for him. However, I do hope that he can get back to 10+ boards a night while averaging 2+ steals and blocks. The defense is there. He just needs to recommit.
Don’t you mean not since Marion’s days with Jason Kidd has he played with a PG like Jason Kidd? (99-01 they played together in PHX and Marion averaged 17 and 10)
I think the Matrix is over the hill. He isn’t much of a shooter and without that athleticism he is really a “dirty work” kind of player.
its amazing how much that ugly jump shot of his affects my opinion of him. the guy does everything but does it with little style. makes up for it with his athleticism i guess.
“The Matrix” transformed into “morpheus” and just became a spectator of the game… he doesn’t get involved like he used to… I know he can help with the mavs new brand of small ball… if he just get committed like he used to, for him to be relevant in the NBA again.
I think 15 & 9 are more realistic numbers,but he’s gonna be able to put some highlights with kidd’s help though.
hopefully the tours with the Heat and Raps humbled this guy because he swears he was go-to-guy material when he was with the suns. even in an article in the ESPN mag he (seriously) flirted with the idea of wanting to be the #1 for another team.
know your role Matrix, you dont got it like that
In his short tenure with the Raps, he wasnt bad at all. He did look pedestrian if you compared him to his past self. I still he can go back to form and I dont think it has anything to do with his declining skills or athleticism. The guy needs to be motivated.
If he accepts his role he can definitely be a 15 and 9 threat
he’ll be a 14pt/6reb role player with the Crapericks
Mavs president?
The dude owns the team.
Cuban is pretty sure that Kidd hasn’t lost a step either
[www.nba.com]
Terdema Ussery is the Mavs President and Chief Executive Officer. Donn Nelson is the President of Basketball Operations.
Do you follow basketball?
I mean seriously…
Dont forget the man has team hopped the past 2 years..
He needs a consistent system with a good veteran coach then he’ll produce CLOSE to the those numbers.. Dont get it twisted hes lost a step but he should be a good 15&10 a night..
And Cuban is a moron.. he also thinks J-Kidd hasnt lost a step..
Is he going to play that much ?? Dirk at the 4 and Josh Howard at the 3 will each get 35+ mins a game.
Marion is still a freak, 31 is still young because of the training and dieting, he can be a 20/10 guy these days, he just needs to put some effort in.
The Mav’s will be running a BUNCH this year…They will use Marion at the 4, Dirk at the 5, Howard at 3, Terry & Kidd…Not this wont be the BEST def squad out there, but they will still get boards, and will be HELL on the fast break…With Terry , Dirk launching quick shots, thats a LOT of put backs for Marion…He should get to 18 & 10 no problem this year…Keep in mind Marion boards well so does Kidd…They will get murked by BIG 5’s out west, but those 5’s have to keep up with Dirk on the other end as well
I see a duplication of last years efforts…but with less minutes. So a better production year for Mr. Marion.
wont get the 18 but he should get the 10 boards a couple steals and a block and a half
@ Lee
Howard was supposed to end up being Marion but one All Star selection seemed to be all he wanted.. dude aint been the same for 2-3 years..
Give his time to Marion.. Howard too inconsistent nowadays..
Ill give him 15 and 8.
Ain’t no doubt ya’ll that Cuban be losin him mind. Ain’t no doubt that just cos a cat be be a billionare, dont mean that he be thikin. Dumbass, Marion ain’t shit now
True thugs NEVER lie.
The Real Tyrone
shit. if i were mark cuban and signed a fucked up player like marion, i’d prolly say the same shit, just to justify the stupid investments i’ve made lately – dampier, not signing steve nash, trading for an old jason kidd, etc…
Marion didn’t fall off in the first place. He made the Suns’ system run, after he got traded the Suns went down hill. They survived Joe Johnson leaving but were depleted when Shawn got dealt and have yet to recover. That shows you how important/valuable he can be. He and Raja Bell were the only credible defenders on the team and Shawn’s the better of the two. He didn’t get the press that Steve Nash & Amare Stoudamire got/gets and it sounds as if he felt overlooked. Cuban may very well be right. The Mavs won’t win a title, but Marion will help them.
his jumper get a little uglier every year
its the suns medical staff probably that made him have his career year. i don’t know what they do there, but they sure do have a five star medical staff. (the suns i mean)
i think 16 and 8 is realistic for him. in this offense (and with Jason kidds) help) he should score more. but i think hes not as springy and athletic as he used to be so dont think his rebounding will change much.
as for his blocks/steals i think hell get about 1.3 and 2.
Somebody tell Mark Cuban the Matrix is now obsolete.
He’s probably lost a little, though in his biggest years he played mostly power forward, so he got more blocks, rebounds, and points from putbacks from playing down low more.
I think Shawn Marion has lost a good chunk of his effectiveness but more so at the small forward spot than the power forward spot.
He’s no longer able to be a 20-10 guy at the three, because of his offensive limitations + declining athleticism. He’s also lost a lot of his effectiveness as a defender at the three, he’s gambling for steals/blocks more than he used to and he isn’t able to lock down his mark as well either. He’s still a good defender but no longer an All-Defense candidate.
However, switch Marion to a power forward and even with his declining athleticism he still has a massive quickness advantage against most power forwards. Marion’s ball handling and passing, which are suspect for a wing, all become advantages too because they’re relatively good for a power forward. This helps fuel his scoring and he can get back up to the 16-18ppg range. It also helps his rebounding since he’s closer to the basket, but it weakens the team’s rebounding — better rebounding differential versus small forwards + better team rebounding (boxing out) with a larger power forward.
So, when Shawn Marion is at the power forward position I still believe he can put up 16-18 points and 9-11 rebounds while shooting 50% from the field. But place him as a small forward, and he’s only a 13-14ppg 7-8rpg guy and he’s less efficient as a scorer too.
As for Dallas, with Dirk Nowitzki, Eric Dampier and Drew Gooden on board … I think Marion will be playing a lot of his time at the small forward position. If the Mavs intended to use Marion as PF then they wouldn’t have signed Drew Gooden for most of their MLE … I think Marion will get some time as a power forward but with the majority coming at small forward. Maybe two thirds of his time at the three, and a third at the four.
I hope Rick Carlisle uses him more at the power forward though, both because of Marion’s effectiveness and because I think a Kidd + Terry + Howard + Marion + Dirk lineup is their best unit and gives them the best chance of winning games.