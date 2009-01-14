Mark Cuban Is Picking A Fight With J.R. Smith

After the Nuggets escaped with the victory last night despite 44 points and 14 boards from Dirk Nowitzki, Mark Cuban sent some interesting e-mails to the Rocky Mountain News early this morning.

Critical of a stray “full-force” J.R. Smith elbow toward the head of Antoine Wright in the final seconds of the first half, Cuban indicated he will file a complaint with the NBA and expects Smith to be suspended.

“I do take exception with players throwing elbows that could have severely injured one of our players,” Cuban wrote. “I was very cordial in letting Mr. Smith know (at halftime) that I will be turning it into the league, and I expected him to be suspended for it.”

Cordial? Cuban is about as cordial as a Brillo pad. But despite frequent visits to George Karl‘s doghouse, Coach stood up for his guy.

“I don’t care if Cuban barks, but he shouldn’t be barking at my players,” Karl said. “He barked at J.R. at halftime. I thought it was very unprofessional, irresponsible. And, if he sees something that he wants to deliver to the league, fine, he can do that.”

But before the League takes action, Smith is apparently trying to smooth it over himself.

“The humorous part of the whole thing was that, after the game, J.R. sent over to our locker room a signed pair of shoes for me,” Cuban wrote. “I sent them back, saying he should sell them, if you could get anything for them, to help pay for the fine he was going to face.”

Cold.

If you were Cuban, would you have accepted the sneakers?

Source: Rocky Mountain News