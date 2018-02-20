Getty Image

Mark Cuban has admitted it’s in his team’s best interests to tank once more. But after this season he insists his team is done trying to lose and will once again join the hunt for the postseason.

The Dallas Mavericks owner appeared on Dr. J’s new podcast, House Call, and talked about a wide range of topics. When the issue of tanking comes up, he was his usual open and honest self and admitted he communicated to some of his players recently that tanking is the franchise’s “best option” right now.

Cuban is no stranger to tanking and the way the NBA Draft Lottery is organized, and he’s keenly aware of the importance of a struggling team’s record and their chances at getting the top overall pick. With the Mavs’ limping to a 18-40 record this season behind a roster of young players mixed in with embattled vets, he wanted to make his players aware of the long-term plan for the franchise so they could see his vision and why losing now was for the best.