Mark Cuban Has Been Fined $600,000 By The NBA For His Tanking Comments

Getty Image

The days following NBA All-Star Weekend have brought a lot of attention to the Dallas Mavericks organization for all the wrong reasons.

A bombshell report from Sports Illustrated dropped on Tuesday night detailing numerous allegations of sexual misconduct from high-ranking members of the Mavs organization, chiefly former CEO Terdema Ussery and former Mavs.com writer Earl Sneed. The latter of those was fired following the Sports Illustrated story that made public his history of domestic violence against two women.

Cuban has plead ignorance to the stories that have come out about Ussery, which many have questioned how an owner known for being so hands on could possibly be that unaware of so many different allegations, and expressed regret over not firing Sneed sooner. The NBA will be “closely monitoring” the team’s independent investigation into the matter, but before that even begins the league announced Cuban would be paying a significant fine for comments unrelated to the allegations of rampant misconduct within the organization.