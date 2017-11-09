Getty Image

Dallas Mavericks owner and billionaire Mark Cuban says he’s giving some real thought to challenging Donald Trump for the right to be our very rich Commander in Chief.

Cuban has been rumored to be interested in a presidential run, and he was very critical of Trump while he was on the election trail. But he supported Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election — after praising Trump and saying he did not care what the president’s policy positions were — and never threw his own hat in the ring for any sort of public office.

According to Cuban, however, he’s seriously considering a run for president in 2020. During an interview with New York Times columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin at the DealBook conference that he’s “honestly considering running” directly against Trump.