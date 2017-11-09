Dallas Mavericks owner and billionaire Mark Cuban says he’s giving some real thought to challenging Donald Trump for the right to be our very rich Commander in Chief.
Cuban has been rumored to be interested in a presidential run, and he was very critical of Trump while he was on the election trail. But he supported Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election — after praising Trump and saying he did not care what the president’s policy positions were — and never threw his own hat in the ring for any sort of public office.
According to Cuban, however, he’s seriously considering a run for president in 2020. During an interview with New York Times columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin at the DealBook conference that he’s “honestly considering running” directly against Trump.
5 hours later:
Mark Cuban has been accused of sexual misconduct…
Really, what’s your source? Mark was accused of insider trading and acquitted! That’s it.
It was a joke about how frequent misconduct allegations have been coming in as of late. I have no idea if he is a creep.
So let me get this straight. People hate Trump because he is a rich, independent a-hole with no policies who won the Presidency. Now you have Cuban, who is a rich, independent a-hole and his only policy is to dump on Trump and every one likes the idea? Mmmmm…yep, that makes sense.
I think you have left off a laundry list of other reasons people hate trump
Who says everyone likes this idea?
@2cent you’re absolutely right – 3 years ago. Cuban is Lincoln + FDR + Einstein compared to Trump. For example:
-He can put a full coherent, non-tangential sentence together.
-He knows basic civics and how the government works (e.g. the difference btwn life insurance & health insurance, btwn Medicaid & Medicare, all those small details)
-He’s an *actual* billionaire and didn’t just inherit hundreds of millions (in today’s USD), go bankrupt, and then take out huge loans & screw over his creditors (and now that US banks won’t loan to him and per his son’s admission take loans from Russia or any seedy source for funding). Even with all that Trump is still lying about how rich he is.
-He’s not senile and can control his impulses. He doesn’t tweet all night like a teenage girl with nuclear codes, and can spell words such as “tap” and “little”
-I would bet money he will release his tax returns. He wouldn’t even think of running if he weren’t going to because he…
-Understands what the concept of a “hypocrite” is
The main reason he would run is that he knows that (1) America is now in the reality-show phase of politics and rock bottom in terms of being informed with accurate information, and (2) ANYONE with a decent moral compass and doesn’t have a sub 3rd-grade intelligence – who can beat Trump – owes it to the country to get this embarrassment out of office.
Also Trump is not an Independent. He’s not anything. He’s fiscally a Trump and socially a Trump.
If he ran, I fully expect it to be just to troll Trump, win the Republican nomination, then drop out/ tell everyone to vote for the Democrat.