Mark Cuban Threatens The Mavs

You knew there were going to be repercussions in Dallas after they lost to a Durant-less, Jeff Green-less Thunder team on Monday night. Well, Mark Cuban is so disgusted with his team, that he’s threatening to get rid of anyone on this team who doesn’t put forth 100% effort every single night.
“If each player can’t take the personal initiative to make every game important and play like it, I don’t see them being here next season. The ball won’t always bounce the way we want it to, but every player can control their level of effort. If it’s not important enough to them to lay it out every game the rest of the season, they won’t be back. I don’t care what their contract is. I would rather turn over the roster 100 percent than subject fans to another game like last night.”
Taking a quick look at the box score from that embarrassing loss, the one Mav who stood out as having a particularly bad game was Josh Howard. He played only 18 minutes, and scored 7 points – 0 rebounds, 0 assists, 0 steals – during that stretch.
This might also be Cuban’s motivational tactic for this season, trying to spark his team to play as if there is something more on the line – whether they do so to please him or in spite of him.
We’ll see how they respond tonight against the Spurs. With the Suns improving game-by-game, they’re not secure in the eight-spot by any stretch of the imagination.
Source: Mavs Blog
he might be an d.ck but he cares about winning. thats what i like about mark.
he might be a d.ck but he cares about winning. thats what i like about mark.
Mark should threaten to take away the video games in the fancy locker rooms they have. Maybe that will get them to focus.
[www.nba.com]
Brian Colangelo: (raises hand slowly) First in line for Dirk! Seriously, I’ll give you Bosh and anyone but Calderon or Bargs for Dirk.
Mark Cuban: Yeah right. Nice try. The diggler is here for life! Seriously, Bosh and anyone?
Get on they ass Mark.
This is what happens when you take a “L” from OK City
yeah…. a rebuilding would be nice. but let’s see where this season goes. they still have a chance and i know they will make the playoffs. 2 games ahead of suns and about 2-3 games behind 4th place and the homecourt advantage. bring in the spurs!
Is it me or is the Mavs done? I can’t see them winning a playoff series against any team in the west.
they should’ve made the trade for Baron and Kaman, the Mavs need some type of personal change
Avery Johnson somewhere :)
LOL for Mark, he looks like that kid desguised with a cap and a red scarf playing with toy trains, a sort of Richie Rich.
I see how he manages to change 100% of his personnel is he entering as an expansion team?
Josh Howard has a bad game because he was playing hurt, which is why he didn’t return in the second half. Maybe instead of just “taking a quick look at the box score” you could do a little research.
didn’ josh howard sprained his ankle during that game?
i thought he left the game with an ankle sprain.
i am surprised he didn’t blame the refs or david stern.
Mark Cuban is the F*in man . . that guy cares and there’s nothing but respect for the way this guy handles his bizniz . . . 95% of us on this blog would be the same exact way as an owner and I think 95% of the sports fans in this country would kill to have an owner like him . . . it’s too bad the old guard of owners don’t like his new ways
Still.. rlf
You don’t need Josh Howard to beat the Durant/Green less Thunder… Dirk(MVP 1year removed) and Kidd should be more than enough
What happened to Josh Howard? Dude has fallen off so hard, he’s damn near untradeable for what the mavs would want.
Where did Dallas go wrong? Take a pick.
Get rid of a 30 year old nash cuz he was “too old and done” 2 MVPs and another almost mvp season later, Mavs trade future stud point guard DH for……..35 year old JKidd. Dallas owners (‘Boys, Rangers and Stars too)might wanna win, but they need to develop better strategies or patience or somethin…
Mavs suck.. and the West is really weak this year compared to last…. If you look at it.. there are only 3 teams out West and 3 out East that can actually win it all. The other 10 playoff teams are just pretenders.
The Mavs “SuperStars” almost refuse to play D at times. Carlise’s rotations are wack! The only bright spot in the past few games has been James Singleton. He should have been playing the whole season. I think they decided to give him more time because he and Bass are the only guys playing hard every night. If they do not make the playoffs then he will have to dismantle this team. Too much talent and too many looses!
why wasn’t Cuban doing this after THEY LOST IN THE FINALS TO THE HEAT?
by this time he would already have changed the roster around.
that series has changed the course of that franchise, and every coach who works for him has had an unfair situation to be in with him.
Only 4 1/2 games seperate 2 (Spurs) through 9 (Suns).
Raptors need that kind of a threat!