Mark Cuban Threatens The Mavs

You knew there were going to be repercussions in Dallas after they lost to a Durant-less, Jeff Green-less Thunder team on Monday night. Well, Mark Cuban is so disgusted with his team, that he’s threatening to get rid of anyone on this team who doesn’t put forth 100% effort every single night.

“If each player can’t take the personal initiative to make every game important and play like it, I don’t see them being here next season. The ball won’t always bounce the way we want it to, but every player can control their level of effort. If it’s not important enough to them to lay it out every game the rest of the season, they won’t be back. I don’t care what their contract is. I would rather turn over the roster 100 percent than subject fans to another game like last night.”



Taking a quick look at the box score from that embarrassing loss, the one Mav who stood out as having a particularly bad game was Josh Howard. He played only 18 minutes, and scored 7 points – 0 rebounds, 0 assists, 0 steals – during that stretch.

This might also be Cuban’s motivational tactic for this season, trying to spark his team to play as if there is something more on the line – whether they do so to please him or in spite of him.

We’ll see how they respond tonight against the Spurs. With the Suns improving game-by-game, they’re not secure in the eight-spot by any stretch of the imagination.

Source: Mavs Blog