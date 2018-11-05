Getty Image

For more than a year, nothing regarding 2017’s No. 1 overall pick has been easy to figure out. Markelle Fultz spent the majority of his rookie year on the sidelines battling a mysterious shoulder injury that caused him to dramatically alter his shooting form to the severe detriment of his game.

Updates on Fultz’s status sometimes contradicted the previous one and there were questions about how much of his issues were physical or mental, with the dreaded “yips” tag being placed on him. Over the summer, Fultz worked tirelessly to rebuild his jump shot with trainer Drew Hanlen, and the Sixers were pleased with the progress he made this offseason, to the point that they inserted him into the starting lineup to begin this year.

The jury, however, is still out on the Fultz experiment as he continues to have shooting woes and, when he’s on the court with Ben Simmons, the Sixers have been rather dreadful offensively. There has been good to go along with the bad but so much of the focus remains on his shooting, which can often produce some ugly lowlights, like his horrific miss against the Nets in a loss on Sunday. After the game, Hanlen responded to a tweet from a fellow basketball trainer, Clint Parks, who made fun of Hanlen’s “Pure Sweat” brand by calling him “Pure Sucka” and asking for an explanation about Fultz’s play. Hanlen took offense in a since-deleted tweet that caught the eyes of many because he insisted Fultz still isn’t healthy.