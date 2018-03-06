Markelle Fultz’s Jumper Looks Better, But The Sixers Don’t Plan On Having Him Return Any Time Soon

#Philadelphia 76ers
03.06.18 4 days ago

Getty Image

Markelle Fultz is getting better. Slowly. Both physically and mentally, it seems.

The top pick in the 2017 NBA Draft has had a tough rookie season, with shoulder pain throwing off his shooting motion and causing him to miss most of the season.

That pain is now gone, but getting his jumper back has been a long process that’s certainly frustrated Sixers fans who have had to watch him awkwardly take shots in practice for much of the year. It’s been bizarre, and you could certainly argue that the Sixers have mishandled the situation quite a bit. But thought Fultz is getting better, the team has no plans to get him back in the lineup any time soon.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Philadelphia 76ers
TAGSMarkelle FultzPHILADELPHIA 76ERS

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP