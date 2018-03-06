Getty Image

Markelle Fultz is getting better. Slowly. Both physically and mentally, it seems.

The top pick in the 2017 NBA Draft has had a tough rookie season, with shoulder pain throwing off his shooting motion and causing him to miss most of the season.

That pain is now gone, but getting his jumper back has been a long process that’s certainly frustrated Sixers fans who have had to watch him awkwardly take shots in practice for much of the year. It’s been bizarre, and you could certainly argue that the Sixers have mishandled the situation quite a bit. But thought Fultz is getting better, the team has no plans to get him back in the lineup any time soon.