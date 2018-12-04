Markelle Fultz Will Be Out Indefinitely After His Agent Announced His New Injury Diagnosis

12.04.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

The latest chapter in the Markelle Fultz saga started a few weeks ago, as his agent/attorney announced that the Philadelphia 76ers guard would be sidelined. During that time, Fultz would meet with specialists in New York City to figure out exactly what’s going on, as it was obvious that his ability to shoot the basketball just wasn’t there.

Which raised the question: What on earth is going on with Markelle Fultz now? Plenty of people wondered if it was something like the yips, while the Sixers were blindsided with his agent’s implication that something was physically wrong to the point that he needed to leave the team and get examined by specialists.

On Tuesday, we finally learned the latest diagnosis, and if you know any Sixers fans, prepare for them to become an expert in what Thoracic Outlet Syndrome is. That’s because Fultz’s agent, Raymond Brothers, told Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN that’s what’s bothering the second-year guard.

