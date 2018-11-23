Markelle Fultz Loved Watching Amari Cooper Celebrate A Touchdown With His Free Throw Routine

11.22.18 6 mins ago

Getty Image

Markelle Fultz was just trying to have a nice Thanksgiving like the rest of us when Amari Cooper came along and mimicked his free throw style in a Thanksgiving day football game on Thursday. But despite the fact that it could have been taken as Cooper poking fun at his uncomfortable-looking shot, Fultz seems pretty thrilled to be included in the annual NFL tradition.

Cooper’s first touchdown on Thursday was the time to bust out the impression, which could be seen as a slight considering, well, how unprofessional that style looks. But wherever Fultz was enjoying his Thanksgiving, he was loving Cooper giving him a shout out. Fultz retweeted the video of Cooper’s celebration, then went to his Instagram profile to post a reaction to it himself.

The video shows a TV showing the replay of Cooper pretending to shoot like Fultz by batting the ball between his hands and then heaving it through the uprights.

TOPICS#Philadelphia 76ers#Dallas Cowboys#NFL
TAGSAmari CooperDALLAS COWBOYSMarkelle FultzNFLPHILADELPHIA 76ERS

