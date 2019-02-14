Getty Image

After two tumultuous seasons in Philadelphia, Markelle Fultz, once thought to be the final piece of The Process alongside Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid, was shipped off to Orlando at the trade deadline.

After the 76ers traded up to select Fultz no. 1 overall in the 2017 NBA Draft, the former Washington Huskies point guard was besieged by injuries, the complete and total loss of his jump shot and a lot of other strange stuff. He appeared in just 33 games over two seasons for the 76ers, and will now try and restart his career with the Magic while continuing to rehab back from his latest injury.

Fultz was officially introduced by the Magic at a press conference on Thursday morning, and the point guard had some interesting things to say about his time in Philly. He began by stating that he and the Magic have had conversations about handling his rehab “the right way,” which is eyebrow-raising enough on its own, and then continued on to say this.