Markelle Fultz is meeting with various specialists over the next week to figure out what’s going on with his shoulder and wrist, as he continues to struggle with his shooting form and is apparently still battling various physical ailments. The Sixers don’t seem to really know what’s going on with the 2017 No. 1 overall pick, but it’s becoming more and more clear that the two sides seem destined to eventually part ways.

Fultz has been battling the Sixers over his health for almost his entire tenure in Philadelphia now, as last year there were tensions over whether he was healthy enough to return for months, with the Sixers offering updates and timetables that regularly had to be pushed back. There were whispers about the yips, which Fultz’s camp has, unsurprisingly, vehemently denied being the problem. Everything has just been very strange.

With Jimmy Butler being added to the mix in Philly, many have suggested it’s time for Fultz and the Sixers to split for the betterment of both parties and Philadelphia is at least considering that possibility. The thought is Fultz needs to be in a place that has a timeline more conducive to his development, while the Sixers need players that can help them compete right now. There are two main problems for the possibility of trading Fultz.