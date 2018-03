Getty Image

The Philadelphia 76ers clinched a playoff berth on Sunday despite not even playing, and on Monday the team got more good news as the No. 1 overall pick from the 2017 NBA Draft, Markelle Fultz, is set to return to the Sixers lineup against the Nuggets.

Brett Brown told the media on Monday evening that Fultz came to him prior to the game and said he was ready to play, and Brown immediately inserted him back into the lineup as Ben Simmons’ backup.