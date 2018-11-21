Getty Image

The Washington Wizards looked like they were going to get run out of the gym on Tuesday night, as they played hosts to the Los Angeles Clippers and looked like they didn’t want to be there for a quarter. Fans in Washington booed and chanted for general manager Ernie Grunfeld’s firing after the first quarter came to an end and the Wizards were down by 19.

But the team deserves credit, as they didn’t get down after falling into that early hole. In fact, Washington rallied back from as many as 24 points down to take down the Los Angeles Clippers, 125-118. It was an impressive win, and for a team going through the internal strife we’ve seen out of the Wizards in recent days, it was kind of necessary.

Still, there are some hard feelings in that locker room, as evidenced by Markieff Morris’ comments after the game. Morris spoke about what has been going on in recent days, and he did not hold back.