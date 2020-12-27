It has been a dismal season already for the Golden State Warriors, a team that had hoped to vault right back into contender status this year after having the worst record in the league last season. However, Klay Thompson’s return to play from a torn ACL ended before it could even begin as he suffered a torn Achilles just before the NBA Draft.

Their injury woes have continued from there, with Draymond Green still yet to make his debut due to a lingering foot injury after missing some of camp due to COVID-19 protocols, and those who have played have struggled mightily through two games with the East’s best in the Bucks and Nets. On Sunday, the Warriors got even more bad news as they got set to play their third game of the season with the Bulls in Chicago, as Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Marquese Chriss’ season was done after suffering a broken fibula in his right leg.

Warriors center Marquese Chriss has suffered a broken right leg (fibula) and will miss remainder of the season, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 27, 2020

Chriss played 12 minutes and 14 minutes in the first two games of the season respectively off the bench and for a team with limited frontcourt depth, losing a rotation piece for the entire season is a significant blow. When Thompson went down, the Warriors made a swing by trading for Kelly Oubre Jr., but one has to wonder what they can do to bolster their frontcourt rotation at this point. For now, they’ll rely further on rookie James Wiseman, as well as Damian Lee and Kevon Looney until Green’s return, but a rough start to the season for the Warriors only gets rougher.