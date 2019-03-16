Three Players Got Ejected From The Marquette-Seton Hall Big East Tournament Game

03.15.19 39 mins ago

Getty Image

March Madness isn’t officially underway just yet. We’re still in the trenches of conference tournament play around the country, which will determine the lion’s share of the seeds for the NCAA Tournament when selection Sunday rolls around this weekend.

And some of these tournament games have been doozies. Over in the Big East, No. 2 Marquette squared off against No. 3 Seton Hall on Friday night, and about midway through the second half, things quickly turned ugly when Pirates guard Myles Powell took a hard foul from the Golden Eagles’ Theo John as he made a move to the basket.

A fracas ensued between several players on both sides, and by the time the dust had cleared, several players had been ejected from the game with just over 12 minutes left to play in the second half.

