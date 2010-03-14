Marqus Blakely Will Dunk On You

#Video
03.14.10 8 years ago 5 Comments

Coming from Vermont, you know I tuned in for the America East Championship game yesterday between UVM and BU. And putting on a show – as always – was high-flying forward Marqus Blakely. Finishing with 24 points and 18 rebounds, it was Blakely’s dunk late in the second half that should have teams worried come the first-round of the NCAA Tournament. Check out the video after the jump.

Is this up there for Dunk of the Year?

