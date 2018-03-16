Marshall’s Jon Elmore Put On A Show In The Thundering Herd’s Upset Win Over Wichita State

03.16.18

On Thursday night, Buffalo took down Arizona and put forth its case for being the biggest Cinderella story of the 2018 NCAA Tournament. One day later and the No. 13 Marshall Thundering Herd showed that they’re getting ready to crash the party, too, taking down the No. 4 Wichita State Shockers in an absolutely tremendous basketball game.

Marshall ended up, well, shocking the Shockers, which came into the game as a 12-point favorite. It didn’t matter, because the Thundering Herd came out on top, 81-75, for the first Tournament win in program history.

Marshall played the style that you’d expect out of their head coach, Dan D’Antoni. Like his older brother’s Houston Rockets, Dan likes to play fast and shoot threes. And with a player the caliber of junior guard Jon Elmore, who went for an unreal 27 points on 6-for-13 shooting from the field and 4-for-8 from downtown, that’s easy. Elmore is a dangerous shooter who is capable of knocking down shots like this.

