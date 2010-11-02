Martell Webster’s Signature Shoe: Above The Rim Elevate MW5

Don’t tell us we didn’t warn you. Originally conceived in 1989 by a former Division I college basketball player in San Diego, Calif., Above The Rim has re-launched with a fresh identity and product direction. Aligning themselves with the Timberwolves’ Martell Webster and the Pistons’ Will Bynum, ATR has committed to supporting a roster of rising NBA players who demonstrate relentless commitment to their game, their teams and their communities. With that said, check out Webter’s signature kicks, aptly named the Elevate MW5, that he’ll be sporting on the court this season.

The Elevate MW5 will be the centerpiece of ATR’s Spring 2011 footwear collection, and has been designed to exhibit the same strength, speed and agility Webster displays on the court. Available in four colorways, the Elevate MW5 was designed to optimize flexibility and movement via its V33 Technology in its outsole. ATR’s V-Grasp Technology will provide enhanced midfoot support and a lightweight, compression molded EVA midsole which creates superior cushioning.

