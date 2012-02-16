Martell Webster’s The Elevate “Black History Month” Edition

The batch of special edition Black History Month sneakers isn’t over yet. Above The Rime has released a special edition of The Elevate for Martell Webster, featuring a black with gold stitching and accenting with a black nubuck upper. If you checked out the T’Wolves last Friday against Dallas, you might’ve noticed Webster rocking them.

What do you think?

