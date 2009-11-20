Marv Albert’s Not Scared Of 50 Cent

50 Cent is easily hip-hop’s biggest bully. He’s had beef with everyone from Ja Rule to The Game to Rick Ross. Now he can add legendary TV commentator Marv Albert to that list. According to a bizarre LA Times story, on Thursday night Marv Albert got into an altercation with 50 Cent and his posse. Both were guests on Jimmy Kimmel Live and apparently the altercation stemmed from Albert walking into 50’s dressing room. 50 and his posse did not recognize Albert and got hostile with the NBA announcer.
There were words exchanges and even a little physical altercation took place. Albert reportedly did not back down and after he was separated, was unfazed and unintimidated by the scuffle. Albert went on the air as if nothing happened. My respect for Albert just went up a few notches.
I wish It was recorded, it would have been hilarious.
Albert was just thinkin like Hova
“What the F is 50 Cent, I’m bout a dolla”
Lol
The best announcer ever got better
50 cent is one of the worst rappers alive
fiddy better watch out, marv got those canine teeth
Loose Change was about to be covered in bite marks like all of Albert’s bitches…
You don’t go fucking with Marv. I bet he was ready to gut all of ‘fiddy’s lapdogs’.
“Is Marv Albert gonna have to choke a bitch???….. YYYYYEEESSSSSS!!!!”
He’s Marv Albert, Who are you?
If another man walks into my dressing room wearing panties and a garter, I’d sick my posse on him too!
50 cent is a douche!
Take him out Marv
50 better watch out…I hear Marv bites…LMAO
@Haterade:
You have that line backwards…
@ fallinup LMAO!!! nice chappelle show reference!!
Yall are funny!
That is just great. Marv would bite the hell out of him.
Come on Dime, to be considered a bully someone has to be scared of u
Who’s scared of fif?
damn, you guys kind of stretched that story out.
“As Albert arrived, with an entourage of one, TNT public relations specialist Jeff Pomeroy, there was a sudden scuffle when a multitude of 50 Cent protectors seemed unfamiliar with Albert. There was shouting (“It’s Marv Albert,” yelled a Kimmel show guard, a pronouncement that seemed to have no effect on the 50 Cent phalanx.) There were obscenities. A fist or two flying. A “Don’t you put your hands on me” pronouncement.”
That’s about the extent of the Times coverage on the story. Where’s the info about getting into the altercation with 50? Times says it was just his security. Also, how do you know he walked into the dressing room? That’s not in the story either. Maybe you guys have other sources, and if that’s the case, link them up for the readers to check out.
Marv Albert threatened to stab 50 with one of his stiletto’s
“OOOOH, A FACIAL!”
You’d think Nate Robinson would know who Marv Albert was…oh, that ISN’T Nate Rob? WTF?
I was there I saw the whole thing,
Marv popped in like, “Yo you better watch yo mouth, talking bout Hov like that,” at which point he approached 50 to bitch slap him.
Then 50’s security got involved, a few fists were thrown so Marv’s boy pulled out a shank, at which point someone asked ‘who is this guy?’ and Marv replied “I’m Marv Albert, bitch!!”
Then he strutted off like Cube with the “W” on each hand yelling “YEA-YEA’YE !!!”
I heard Marv keeps a piece tucked under his toupÃ©e…
“posse” is an american word for “parasites”?
Marv said…. i’m a million dollars… what’s 50cent to me? NOTHING!
did Albert just pull up his pink panties and leave?
marv albert is straight gangsta.
50’s a buster and D is a dick rider. Don’t be hurt that your hero is weak.
“behind my eyes is where I hold my holster”…
control, that ish is funny…
sans is the worst rapper ever…QQ show em how it’s done son
how the fuck u gunna b “the (self-proclaimed) king of ny” and not kno hoo marv albert is…shows how much 50 in the streets forreal
Marv’s next call went something like this?
“…. drops a beautiful dime. Almost as good as the time I dropped .50c. Almost.”
*charles barkley laughing in the background*
50 cents a bitch he only lived cuz those nine bullits wernt poped at him by a italian it would have only took one fuckin punk i liked em but this guys a fag
haha, 50 Cent is so crazy! I love him.