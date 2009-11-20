Marv Albert’s Not Scared Of 50 Cent

50 Cent is easily hip-hop’s biggest bully. He’s had beef with everyone from Ja Rule to The Game to Rick Ross. Now he can add legendary TV commentator Marv Albert to that list. According to a bizarre LA Times story, on Thursday night Marv Albert got into an altercation with 50 Cent and his posse. Both were guests on Jimmy Kimmel Live and apparently the altercation stemmed from Albert walking into 50’s dressing room. 50 and his posse did not recognize Albert and got hostile with the NBA announcer.

There were words exchanges and even a little physical altercation took place. Albert reportedly did not back down and after he was separated, was unfazed and unintimidated by the scuffle. Albert went on the air as if nothing happened. My respect for Albert just went up a few notches.