Getty Image

With the Finals coming to a close, the basketball world will quickly shift its collective attention to the NBA Draft coming up later this month. It’s shaping up to be a fairly tantalizing field of prospects, but according to most prognostications, including our own, one player in particular stands above the rest among the leader boards.

Arizona center Deandre Ayton is the popular choice to go No. 1 overall to the Phoenix Suns, which is beginning to feel more and more like a foregone conclusion given his press conference following his recent workout with the team, during which he said in no uncertain terms that he believes he’ll definitely be the top pick.

Even if he’s pointing out the inevitable, that’s rubbing some people the wrong way. Chief among them is Duke prospect Marvin Bagley III, who apparently thinks he has a good chance of toppling Ayton for the No. 1 overall pick.