After two days of huge surprises and history-making upsets, the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament broke out some chalk for its Saturday afternoon slate. Top-seeded Villanova easily dispatched No. 9 Alabama to start the second round of the tournament, and No. 2 Duke took care of No. 7 Rhode Island in an easy game for the traditional ACC power.

Still, the tournament doesn’t have to rely on massive upsets to bring some excitement to your March weekend. After a disappointing performance from Arizona’s Deandre Ayton and early bow outs from prospects like Michael Porter Jr. (Missouri) and Trae Young (Oklahoma), it was something of a relief to watch the casual brilliance of Marvin Bagley III at work for Duke on Saturday.

Bagley had 22 points in the Blue Devils’ 87-62 win over the Rams, highlighted by some great work inside and monster dunks during the regular run of play. Here’s one that helped Duke pull away early in the second half.