Everyone involved with the Sacramento Kings held their collective breaths on Friday night, as prized rookie Marvin Bagley III went down with an apparent knee injury. Bagley, the second overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, went up for a rebound against the Golden State Warriors and came down awkwardly on his left leg. He was able to move, but was in obvious pain and eventually had to get helped to the back.

Marvin Bagley III exits the game after taking a fall early in the 2nd quarter pic.twitter.com/4YGyviqcEt — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) December 15, 2018

Bagley had to be helped to the locker room pic.twitter.com/xppPSQBp4H — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) December 15, 2018

A player gingerly moving because of a knee injury is a terrifying sight, especially when they shoulder as expectations as high as the ones Sacramento has for the former Duke standout. Bagley didn’t return after this, and the Kings ended up losing to the two-time defending champs, 130-125, but fortunately, things weren’t as bad as they may have looked.

Sacramento announced that Bagley didn’t suffer any sort of structural damage to his knee, and instead, there’s a bone bruise that will cause him to get evaluated some time in the next two weeks.